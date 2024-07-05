Epic Games Accuses Apple of Blocking Game Store on iOS in Europe
Epic Games alleges that Apple is obstructing its efforts to set up a game store on iPhones and iPads in Europe, citing rejections due to button and label designs. The dispute is part of a broader legal battle over Apple's control and commission fees in the iOS app ecosystem.
'Fortnite' maker Epic Games has accused Apple of impeding its attempts to establish a games store on iPhones and iPads in Europe, marking the latest escalation in an ongoing feud over Apple's control of the iOS app ecosystem.
According to statements from Epic Games, Apple has twice rejected its store launch documents due to similarities in buttons and labels with those used in Apple's App Store. Epic Games argues that its design follows standard practices seen in other popular app stores and adheres to naming conventions for iOS buttons.
Epic Games further claimed that Apple's actions are arbitrary and a violation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), prompting the company to raise its concerns with the European Commission. Despite earlier concessions from Apple to allow alternative app stores, the core technology fee imposed by Apple remains contentious among developers. Recent investigations by EU antitrust regulators suggest that Apple's revised policies still do not meet DMA standards.
