EU to launch antitrust probe into Meta over use of AI in WhatsApp, FT reports
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:39 IST
Brussels is planning a new antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms over the rollout of artificial intelligence features within WhatsApp, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
