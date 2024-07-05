Sterlite Technologies Experiences Leadership Shakeup
Raman Venkatraman, CEO of Sterlite Technologies' Digital Business, has resigned. This marks the second senior executive departure within a month, following the termination of Optical Network Business CEO Paul Atkinson. Venkatraman is leaving to pursue entrepreneurial and advisory roles. Naveen Bolalingappa will serve as interim CEO.
Sterlite Technologies announced the resignation of its Digital Business CEO, Raman Venkatraman, according to a recent regulatory filing.
This departure marks the second senior executive exit in just one month, with the company's Optical Network Business CEO Paul Atkinson also having left.
Venkatraman will officially step down on July 31 to pursue entrepreneurship and advisory roles in the technology sector. STL Digital CFO and COO Naveen Bolalingappa has been appointed as the interim CEO.
