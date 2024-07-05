Sterlite Technologies Experiences Leadership Shakeup

Sterlite Technologies announced the resignation of its Digital Business CEO, Raman Venkatraman, according to a recent regulatory filing.

This departure marks the second senior executive exit in just one month, with the company's Optical Network Business CEO Paul Atkinson also having left.

Venkatraman will officially step down on July 31 to pursue entrepreneurship and advisory roles in the technology sector. STL Digital CFO and COO Naveen Bolalingappa has been appointed as the interim CEO.