NATO Unveils 'Bridge to Membership' Plan for Ukraine
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:05 IST
- United States
NATO allies are gearing up to launch a 'bridge to membership' plan aimed at Ukraine during their summit in Washington next week, a senior U.S. official announced on Friday.
The official elaborated that member countries will reaffirm Ukraine's future within NATO and unveil substantial new initiatives to boost military, political, and financial backing for the nation. 'This is part of Ukraine's bridge to NATO,' the official stated to reporters.
Additionally, steps to fortify Kyiv's air defenses are expected to be a significant focus of the announcements.
