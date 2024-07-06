Left Menu

NATO Unveils 'Bridge to Membership' Plan for Ukraine

NATO allies are set to reveal a 'bridge to membership' strategy for Ukraine at next week's summit in Washington, along with measures to enhance Kyiv's air defenses. Officials confirmed that new announcements will underscore the future of Ukraine within NATO and increase support in military, political, and financial realms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:05 IST
NATO Unveils 'Bridge to Membership' Plan for Ukraine
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

NATO allies are gearing up to launch a 'bridge to membership' plan aimed at Ukraine during their summit in Washington next week, a senior U.S. official announced on Friday.

The official elaborated that member countries will reaffirm Ukraine's future within NATO and unveil substantial new initiatives to boost military, political, and financial backing for the nation. 'This is part of Ukraine's bridge to NATO,' the official stated to reporters.

Additionally, steps to fortify Kyiv's air defenses are expected to be a significant focus of the announcements.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024