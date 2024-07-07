Left Menu

Bengaluru's Pixxel to Revolutionize Earth Observation with Aurora Studio

Bengaluru-based start-up Pixxel is set to launch 'Aurora', an online platform offering advanced satellite imagery for public access. CEO Awais Ahmed revealed that the initiative aims to make hyperspectral data affordable and accessible, expected to go live later this year. Two satellites, Shakuntala and Anand, have already been launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:49 IST
Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel is gearing up to launch an online software suite called 'Aurora' that allows users to browse and order satellite images of Earth.

Pixxel's CEO, Awais Ahmed, revealed in an interview with PTI editors that the Aurora platform is designed to make advanced space-based data accessible to the general public at an affordable cost. The service is expected to launch later this year and will feature hyperspectral imagery captured by Pixxel's satellites.

The company has already launched two satellites, Shakuntala and Anand, which capture Earth's images in over 200 wavelengths. By October or November, users will be able to create accounts on Pixxel.Space/Aurora to access these images. Additionally, plans are in place to launch six more satellites by the end of the year and 18 more next year, enhancing the platform's capabilities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

