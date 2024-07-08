Left Menu

Enhanced Telecom Connectivity for Amarnath Yatra 2024

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has partnered with major telecom operators to significantly improve mobile connectivity for the Amarnath Yatra 2024. Upgrades include 82 active sites, ensuring seamless coverage along the routes. The initiative aims to enhance pilgrims' experience by leveraging advanced telecom technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:50 IST
Enhanced Telecom Connectivity for Amarnath Yatra 2024
  Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced on Monday that it has made significant improvements in telecom infrastructure for the Amarnath Yatra to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for pilgrims.

In collaboration with major telecom operators, including Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance Jio, the infrastructure has been upgraded to provide continuous coverage along the yatra routes, according to an official release.

To ensure seamless mobile connectivity, a total of 82 sites (Airtel, RJIL and BSNL) will be active, an official release said.

A total of 31 new sites have been installed along the Yatra routes, increasing the total number from 51 in 2023 to 82 in 2024. This enhancement aims to provide seamless mobile connectivity to the pilgrims and public, it said.

The routes from Lakhanpur to Qazigund and from Qazigund to Pahalgam and Baltal are fully covered with 2G, 3G, 4G, including 5G technology, at many places for pilgrims and the public.

Further, some key points of SIM distribution centres have been added to extend telecom facilitation to pilgrims, it said.

The DoT remains committed to ensuring a smooth and connected experience for all participants of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024, leveraging advanced telecom technologies to support this important pilgrimage, the release said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

