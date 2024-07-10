India's Heatwave Spurs Surge in Alexa-Controlled Smart Home Devices

As temperatures across India hit record-breaking highs this summer, reliance on air conditioners (ACs) and the convenience of smart home technologies soared. Amazon reported a 75% increase in requests to Alexa to control ACs, peaking during the hottest week in May. Comparatively, customer requests saw a 12.5% increase year-over-year for AC controls and a 33% rise for smart fans over the same period.

Alexa has been increasingly adopted to manage home environments through routines that automate tasks like adjusting temperatures or switching on lights. Amazon has observed a 200% spike in smart home devices connected to Alexa over the past three years, indicating a move towards a more connected and automated lifestyle among Indian households.

In anticipation of its Prime Day on July 20-21, Amazon India is offering up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers and Fire TV sticks. This event presents a prime opportunity for customers to enhance their smart home setup and embrace the latest in Alexa-powered technologies.

