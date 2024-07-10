Left Menu

India's Heatwave Spurs Surge in Alexa-Controlled Smart Home Devices

As record-breaking temperatures hit India, there was a significant spike in the use of Alexa to control air conditioners and smart home devices. Amazon reported substantial growth in customer interactions with Alexa for smart home functions, highlighting a trend towards an automated lifestyle. Prime Day offers further opportunities to adopt smart home products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:04 IST
India's Heatwave Spurs Surge in Alexa-Controlled Smart Home Devices
AI Generated Representative Image

As temperatures across India hit record-breaking highs this summer, reliance on air conditioners (ACs) and the convenience of smart home technologies soared. Amazon reported a 75% increase in requests to Alexa to control ACs, peaking during the hottest week in May. Comparatively, customer requests saw a 12.5% increase year-over-year for AC controls and a 33% rise for smart fans over the same period.

Alexa has been increasingly adopted to manage home environments through routines that automate tasks like adjusting temperatures or switching on lights. Amazon has observed a 200% spike in smart home devices connected to Alexa over the past three years, indicating a move towards a more connected and automated lifestyle among Indian households.

In anticipation of its Prime Day on July 20-21, Amazon India is offering up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers and Fire TV sticks. This event presents a prime opportunity for customers to enhance their smart home setup and embrace the latest in Alexa-powered technologies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024