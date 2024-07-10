Left Menu

NATO Allies Pledge Irreversible Support for Ukraine and Urge China to Cease Support for Russia

NATO allies pledge support for Ukraine's integration and urge China to stop supporting Russia's war effort. They plan to provide 40 billion euros in aid, military equipment, and training for Ukraine. NATO also emphasizes the importance of the Indo-Pacific and its cooperation with Asia-Pacific partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:40 IST
NATO Allies Pledge Irreversible Support for Ukraine and Urge China to Cease Support for Russia
AI Generated Representative Image

NATO allies will pledge support for Ukraine on an 'irreversible path' to integration and urge China to cease all support for Russia's war effort against Kyiv, according to a draft joint communique seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The draft states China has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war effort in Ukraine and continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and its security.

The communique also mentions that NATO countries will provide Ukraine with at least 40 billion euros in the next year, along with a mechanism to coordinate military equipment and training. The allies are committed to supporting Ukraine's path to Euro-Atlantic integration, including potential NATO membership once conditions are met.

The document highlights the significance of the Indo-Pacific region to NATO, noting that developments there impact Euro-Atlantic security. The alliance seeks enhanced cooperation with Asia-Pacific partners to support Ukraine. Additionally, NATO raises concerns about China's space capabilities and activities, urging Beijing to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions.

NATO allies also stress the importance of maintaining communication channels with Moscow to mitigate risks and prevent escalation. The meeting in Washington marks the 75th anniversary of the alliance, running from Tuesday to Thursday.

