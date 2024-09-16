Tenable Appoints Rajnish Gupta as Managing Director for India and SAARC

Cyber security firm Tenable announced on Monday that it has appointed Rajnish Gupta, a former senior executive at Palo Alto Networks, as its Managing Director for India and SAARC.

Gupta joins Tenable from Palo Alto Networks, where he was the India Country Director for the Cortex division. He brings with him over 30 years of experience in the IT and cybersecurity sectors, including a senior directorial role at Microsoft.

"Rajnish's extensive experience in finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, and the public sector, coupled with his deep knowledge of cybersecurity, will be instrumental in driving further growth in the region," said Nigel Ng, Senior Vice President, Tenable Asia Pacific and Japan. Nasdaq-listed Tenable has posted revenue of about USD 800 million in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)