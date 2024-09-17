Left Menu

Russian National Arrested in Florida on Smuggling and Money Laundering Charges

A Russian national residing in Sarasota, Florida, was arrested on Monday on charges of smuggling, money laundering, and illegally exporting technology to Russia. The indictment alleges that Denis Postovoy procured microelectronic components with military applications, using intermediary destinations to conceal their final destination.

Russian National Arrested in Florida on Smuggling and Money Laundering Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian national residing in Sarasota, Florida, was arrested on Monday on charges of smuggling, money laundering, and illegally exporting to Russia technology that could be used in drone production, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The indictment claims that after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Denis Postovoy, 44, procured and illicitly exported microelectronic components with military applications that could be used in drones.

Postovoy allegedly used a network of companies in Russia and Hong Kong to purchase components from U.S. distributors, shipping them to Russia through intermediary destinations to hide their final destination, the DOJ stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

