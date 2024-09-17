Russian National Arrested in Florida on Smuggling and Money Laundering Charges

A Russian national residing in Sarasota, Florida, was arrested on Monday on charges of smuggling, money laundering, and illegally exporting to Russia technology that could be used in drone production, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The indictment claims that after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Denis Postovoy, 44, procured and illicitly exported microelectronic components with military applications that could be used in drones.

Postovoy allegedly used a network of companies in Russia and Hong Kong to purchase components from U.S. distributors, shipping them to Russia through intermediary destinations to hide their final destination, the DOJ stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)