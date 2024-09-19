Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

As Uganda transitions from fossil fuel-driven transport to electric mobility (e-mobility), there is an opportunity to create a more gender-inclusive transport system. In a country where internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles dominate and pollute the environment, the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) presents not only a solution for cleaner transport but also a chance to address gender disparities that have long plagued Uganda’s transport sector. A new report, “E-Mobility as a Driver for Change Towards a Gender Transformative and Just Transition to Electric Mobility” by UNEP and the Africa E-Mobility Alliance, sheds light on the current gender imbalance and offers strategies for a more inclusive e-mobility future.

Uganda’s Transport Sector: A Male-Dominated Space

Uganda’s transport sector is deeply male-dominated. The backbone of urban and rural transportation is the motorcycle taxi (boda boda), and men account for over 99% of drivers. Female representation is minimal, not only in operational roles but also in decision-making and leadership positions. Women who work in transport often face gender-based harassment and discrimination, making the industry even more inaccessible.

This exclusion has significant socio-economic implications. Uganda’s transport sector, currently driven by ICE vehicles, is responsible for increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions. Poor-quality roads further exacerbate the environmental impact. However, the growth of e-mobility offers the potential to reduce emissions and costs while opening new opportunities for gender equity.

Opportunities for Women in E-Mobility

The report highlights that women are underrepresented in Uganda’s nascent e-mobility industry, which has started with over 3,000 electric vehicles, mostly motorcycles. Despite the small numbers, there is a clear opportunity for women to enter the sector. Several e-mobility startups have begun hiring women, with some reporting that up to 30-50% of their workforce is female. However, these roles are often limited to middle-management or administrative positions, with no women in senior leadership.

To make e-mobility truly transformative, the report emphasizes that more needs to be done. Expanding opportunities for women will require addressing several structural issues: the lack of STEM education for women, cultural biases that prevent women from taking leadership roles, and the absence of gender-disaggregated data that could inform more inclusive policy decisions.

There are encouraging signs, however. Initiatives such as Women Rising for Africa’s Women on Wheels (WOW) program have successfully trained and financed female boda boda riders using electric motorcycles. These programs not only provide training in riding but also address related issues such as financial literacy and self-defense, equipping women with the skills to thrive in an industry traditionally hostile to their participation.

Challenges on the Road to Gender Parity

Despite the promise, the path to gender parity in Uganda’s e-mobility sector is fraught with challenges. One of the most significant hurdles is infrastructure. Charging stations are sparse, particularly in rural areas where most women live, and many women report insecurity when using electric vehicles at night. Furthermore, high capital costs for electric motorcycles and the lack of financing options specifically designed for women mean that many cannot afford to enter the e-mobility space.

Social barriers also play a critical role. Women face discrimination not only from their male colleagues but also from passengers who often refuse rides from female drivers. Sexual harassment remains a major issue, with many women in the transport sector reporting abuse. These challenges limit women's access to economic opportunities within the e-mobility industry.

Addressing these barriers requires systemic change. The report calls for targeted policies to reduce harassment, create more flexible work schedules for women, and provide more robust STEM education for women to encourage greater participation in technical roles.

The Future of E-Mobility and Gender Equality

The potential for e-mobility to drive gender equality is enormous, but it will not happen without concerted efforts from both the private and public sectors. Uganda has already taken some positive steps, such as removing import duties on electric vehicles and offering VAT exemptions for locally manufactured EVs. However, the report stresses the need for more gender-specific policies to ensure that the benefits of e-mobility are shared equally.

To create a truly gender-transformative transport system, Uganda must invest in the collection of gender-disaggregated data, which can inform policy decisions that address the specific needs of women in the transport sector. Additionally, targeted financial support for women, including lower interest rates for EV financing and gender-sensitive transport policies, will help accelerate the inclusion of women in the e-mobility workforce.

The shift to electric mobility represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape Uganda’s transport sector in a way that benefits everyone. By addressing gender disparities, Uganda can create a cleaner, more inclusive transport system that not only reduces emissions but also empowers women to take on greater roles in the country's economic development.