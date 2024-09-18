Inside Israel's Elite Unit 8200: The Secret Behind Hezbollah Attack

Israel's covert Unit 8200 is now in the spotlight following a deadly attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon, allegedly involving the Israel Defense Forces' intelligence team. A Western security source indicated Unit 8200 was integral in the mission's preliminary stages.

The attack resulted in 12 fatalities and thousands of injuries among Hezbollah operatives. At least one person perished when explosive-laden radios detonated. Lebanese sources cited Mossad's hand in embedding explosives into 5,000 pagers ordered by Hezbollah.

Despite the Israeli military and Mossad's silence, Yossi Kuperwasser, a former intelligence official, acknowledged the unit's elite status within the military. He emphasized the unit's role in developing tools for intelligence gathering. Known for thwarting an ISIS air attack in 2018, Unit 8200's operational scope extends from cyber defense to technological strikes.

