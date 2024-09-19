Left Menu

Bengaluru Start-up Unveils Groundbreaking Low Earth Orbit Satellite

Bellatrix Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based start-up, has unveiled an ultra low earth orbit satellite capable of operating at 200 km altitude, thanks to its in-house developed propulsion systems. This breakthrough aims to significantly enhance satellite performance and could revolutionize satellite applications.

A Bengaluru-based space-sector start-up has set a new milestone by unveiling an ultra low earth orbit satellite capable of operating at an altitude of 200 km. This remarkable feat was achieved through advanced propulsion systems developed in-house.

The satellite, known as Project 200, was showcased by Bellatrix Aerospace. It was officially unveiled by Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka.

Traditionally, Low Earth Orbit satellites are deployed at altitudes around 450 km to avoid atmospheric drag. Placing satellites in lower orbits typically results in them falling back to Earth more quickly. However, Bellatrix Aerospace's co-founder and CEO, Rohan Ganapathy, stated that their cutting-edge propulsion technology enables satellites to maintain 200 km orbits for years, rather than deorbiting in a few days.

Ganapathy highlighted that operating at 200 km significantly boosts satellite performance, improving communication latency and image resolution while reducing costs compared to 450 km altitude satellites. This innovation promises to be a game changer, delivering new capabilities previously unachievable by satellites, according to Bellatrix's co-founder and COO, Yashas Karanam.

Bellatrix Aerospace has also pioneered the use of water-fueled plasma thrusters and high-performing green propulsion alternatives, marking a pivotal step towards reimagining future space operations.

