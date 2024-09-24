Left Menu

Hexaware and PointCross Revolutionize Clinical Data Management with CDAaaS

Hexaware Technologies partners with PointCross Life Sciences to launch Clinical Data Automation as a Solution (CDAaaS) powered by PointCross' Xbiom™ platform. This solution aims to enhance the clinical data lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively, focusing on automated data management, advanced automation, patient insights, and operational efficiency for the BioPharma industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iselin | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:27 IST
Hexaware Technologies, a global IT services provider, has teamed up with PointCross Life Sciences to unveil Clinical Data Automation as a Solution (CDAaaS), leveraging PointCross' Xbiom™ platform. This new offering aims to streamline the clinical data lifecycle, making it more efficient and cost-effective.

Key features of CDAaaS include automated data management, utilizing Xbiom™ to automate clinical data management, curation, and standardization. The solution also offers advanced automation features like metadata repositories, smart transformers, AI-augmented indexed repositories, and onboard biostatistical tools.

Additionally, CDAaaS provides patient insights through highly configurable dashboards and ongoing, integrated patient data streams. It also aims to reduce costs and the time needed to identify data inconsistencies, relevant findings, and reconciliation queries. The collaboration addresses the clinical trials industry's critical need for cost reduction and faster data submissions.

