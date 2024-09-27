Ola Electric’s S1 X 2kWh Scooter Certified Under PLI Scheme
Ola Electric announced that its S1 X 2kWh scooter achieved compliance certification under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The company has five certified two-wheeler products. The PLI certification for its third mass-market product highlights Ola's manufacturing capabilities and bolsters India's EV vision through improved local supply chains.
Ola Electric announced on Friday that its electric scooter, the S1 X 2kWh, has received compliance certification as per the eligibility requirements of the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
With this latest certification, the company now boasts five products in both premium and mass-market two-wheeler categories that meet PLI scheme standards, Ola Electric said in a statement.
"Receiving the PLI certification for our third mass-market product affirms our vertically integrated manufacturing strength, marking a significant achievement in advancing India's EV vision," a company spokesperson stated.
The government's ambitious Auto PLI Scheme has been a game changer, pushing manufacturers to enhance local supply chains, foster domestic manufacturing, and help companies achieve economies of scale, the spokesperson added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
