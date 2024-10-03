WuXi's Strategic Response to U.S. Legislation Pressure

Chinese biotech giants WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics are considering the divestment of specific operations due to looming U.S. national security legislation. Sources indicated that WuXi AppTec is putting its cell and gene therapy division, WuXi Advanced Therapies, which includes facilities in Philadelphia, up for sale.

Meanwhile, WuXi Biologics is collaborating with advisors to evaluate potential offers for its European production facilities. The Financial Times, citing insiders, reported these strategic maneuvers as a response to upcoming regulations.

This potential reshuffling signals the companies' proactive approach to navigating complex international legislative landscapes, as they seek to mitigate the impact of these impending U.S. laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)