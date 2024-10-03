Left Menu

WuXi's Strategic Response to U.S. Legislation Pressure

Chinese biotech firms WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics are exploring the sale of certain operations in response to potential U.S. national security laws. WuXi AppTec is looking to sell its WuXi Advanced Therapies unit in Philadelphia, while WuXi Biologics assesses interest in its European facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:56 IST
WuXi's Strategic Response to U.S. Legislation Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese biotech giants WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics are considering the divestment of specific operations due to looming U.S. national security legislation. Sources indicated that WuXi AppTec is putting its cell and gene therapy division, WuXi Advanced Therapies, which includes facilities in Philadelphia, up for sale.

Meanwhile, WuXi Biologics is collaborating with advisors to evaluate potential offers for its European production facilities. The Financial Times, citing insiders, reported these strategic maneuvers as a response to upcoming regulations.

This potential reshuffling signals the companies' proactive approach to navigating complex international legislative landscapes, as they seek to mitigate the impact of these impending U.S. laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024