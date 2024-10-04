Left Menu

Aimtron Electronics Powers Up: Expanding India's Role in Global Manufacturing

Aimtron Electronics Ltd. is expanding its domestic operations in India post-public listing to enhance self-reliance in electronics manufacturing. The company focuses on building local supply chains, increasing production capacity, and developing talent to align with India's goal to become a global hub for electronics production.

Updated: 04-10-2024 10:15 IST
Aimtron Electronics Ltd. is making bold strides in its mission to boost India's electronics manufacturing sector. Following its public listing, the company has announced plans to ramp up domestic operations, focusing on strengthening local supply chains and minimizing reliance on international counterparts.

Mukesh Vasani, CEO of Aimtron Group, emphasized their commitment to India's growth potential in electronics. The company is investing in advanced technologies and expanding its manufacturing capacity to produce high-quality electronic components locally.

Furthermore, Aimtron is heavily investing in talent development through the Aimtron Foundation. Training programs are being launched to nurture a skilled workforce, reinforcing India's aspirations to become a leading player in the global electronics market.

