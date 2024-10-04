Aimtron Electronics Powers Up: Expanding India's Role in Global Manufacturing

Aimtron Electronics Ltd. is making bold strides in its mission to boost India's electronics manufacturing sector. Following its public listing, the company has announced plans to ramp up domestic operations, focusing on strengthening local supply chains and minimizing reliance on international counterparts.

Mukesh Vasani, CEO of Aimtron Group, emphasized their commitment to India's growth potential in electronics. The company is investing in advanced technologies and expanding its manufacturing capacity to produce high-quality electronic components locally.

Furthermore, Aimtron is heavily investing in talent development through the Aimtron Foundation. Training programs are being launched to nurture a skilled workforce, reinforcing India's aspirations to become a leading player in the global electronics market.

