AERATHON Bharat: Driving India's Electric Mobility Revolution

India's pioneering geared electric motorbike, AERA, embarks on its mission to transform mobility, highlighting sustainable alternatives. The ambitious AERATHON Bharat, aiming to cover 25,000 kilometers across 25 states, unites Indians in the shared goal of innovative and eco-friendly transportation.

In partnership with NITI Aayog and supported by EARTHDAY.ORG, MATTER, the company behind AERA, emphasizes solutions that adapt to diverse terrains, celebrating India's rich heritage and natural beauty. The mission begins from the iconic Statue of Unity, mirroring the initiative's quest for unity in green transportation.

The journey extends beyond a traditional ride; it is a catalyst advocating for sustainable mobility, engaging with local communities, and tackling climate change head-on. Each stop along the route will foster dialogue on eco-friendly initiatives, encouraging electric vehicle adoption and environmental stewardship.

