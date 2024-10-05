Left Menu

AERATHON Bharat: Driving India's Electric Mobility Revolution

AERA is India’s first geared electric motorbike, championing a transformative mission for sustainable mobility across diverse Indian terrains. This journey, supported by initiatives like NITI Aayog’s Shoonya Campaign, aims to connect with local cultures and raise awareness on climate challenges by promoting electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gujarat | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:08 IST
AERATHON Bharat: Driving India's Electric Mobility Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's pioneering geared electric motorbike, AERA, embarks on its mission to transform mobility, highlighting sustainable alternatives. The ambitious AERATHON Bharat, aiming to cover 25,000 kilometers across 25 states, unites Indians in the shared goal of innovative and eco-friendly transportation.

In partnership with NITI Aayog and supported by EARTHDAY.ORG, MATTER, the company behind AERA, emphasizes solutions that adapt to diverse terrains, celebrating India's rich heritage and natural beauty. The mission begins from the iconic Statue of Unity, mirroring the initiative's quest for unity in green transportation.

The journey extends beyond a traditional ride; it is a catalyst advocating for sustainable mobility, engaging with local communities, and tackling climate change head-on. Each stop along the route will foster dialogue on eco-friendly initiatives, encouraging electric vehicle adoption and environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024