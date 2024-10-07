Running for a Cure: 30 Marathons, 30 Days, 30 Countries

Mike Humphrey, an ambitious 33-year-old Briton, embarked on a remarkable mission to run 30 marathons in 30 days across as many countries, starting in Barcelona. Covering 42 kilometers daily, he is determined to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease research after his friend, Craig Eskrett, was diagnosed with the condition.

Despite warnings from his family to spread out the runs or hire support, Humphrey insists on tackling this challenge solo. His fundraising efforts have already garnered attention, raising 7,790 pounds in just five days, which is approximately $10,187. His tenacity is fueled by the hope that increased awareness will lead to eventual cures or treatments.

Humphrey's crusade was spurred by his friend's diagnosis and the passing of another friend, Carl Giblin, from the disease in 2013. Humphrey sees this feat as not just a physical challenge, but a vital push toward rallying support and resources to combat the incurable condition.

