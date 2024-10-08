Left Menu

Google Ordered to Revamp Android App Store After Epic Games Lawsuit

A U.S. judge has ordered Google to modify its mobile app business to increase competition, prompted by a lawsuit from Epic Games. The injunction requires changes to Google's Play Store, allowing more third-party app sources. Epic's lawsuit successfully argued Google’s control over app distribution and payments stifled competition.

Updated: 08-10-2024 00:12 IST
A United States judge has mandated that Google overhaul its mobile app practices, allowing Android users greater freedom to download apps and conduct in-app transactions. This decision stems from a jury verdict last year favoring Epic Games, the developer of the popular game 'Fortnite.'

The injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge James Donato, outlines necessary reforms to Google's app store, Play, to foster competition by enabling Android app availability from competitor sources. A compliance and technical committee will be formed to oversee the implementation of these changes.

Epic's 2020 lawsuit accused Google of monopolizing the Android app distribution and payment processes. Despite Google's objections citing costs and privacy concerns, Judge Donato dismissed these arguments. Google is concurrently contesting similar allegations in a separate antitrust case led by the U.S. Justice Department regarding its dominance in search and advertising technologies.

