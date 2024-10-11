SLiquid Launches Global Liquid Cooling Revolution for AI Development

SLiquid Global made a significant mark on the international stage with the unveiling of its innovative liquid cooling solutions, aimed at revolutionizing artificial intelligence development. The launch event in Singapore showcased SLiquid's strategic approach to combining sustainability with cutting-edge technology.

Dr. Zhang Peng, CTO of SLiquid, emphasized the critical role of liquid cooling in AI's future. He pointed out that the burgeoning complexity of AI models necessitates advanced cooling solutions, which traditional methods cannot provide. This innovation not only elevates computing efficiency but also curtails energy usage, which is crucial for the sustainable advancement of AI technologies.

Industry leaders, including Mr. Wing Cheung of BodaData, highlighted the dual challenges of power consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in data center construction. They identified liquid cooling as key to achieving zero-carbon AI environments. A panel of experts further discussed global pathways for fostering green AI infrastructure, underlining SLiquid's pivotal role in steering the digital ecosystem towards sustainability.

