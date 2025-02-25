National Conference on Sustainable Cooling and Doubling Energy Efficiency Progress Concludes

A two-day National Conference on ‘Sustainable Cooling and Doubling the Rate of Energy Efficiency Improvement’ was successfully held on February 21-22, 2025, in New Delhi. The conference was jointly organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Power Foundation of India (PFI), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The conference was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, who emphasized the critical role of energy efficiency in ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable, and economically prosperous future. In his inaugural address, he stated, “Energy efficiency is not just an option but a necessity. By doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvement, we can lower costs, enhance productivity, and significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions.”

Highlighting India's remarkable progress in the power sector, Shri Manohar Lal noted that the country has achieved 47.15% non-fossil fuel capacity and reduced emission intensity by 36%, well ahead of its commitments.

Launch of Key Reports and Manuals

During the conference, the Hon’ble Minister launched the ‘India Energy Scenario 2023-24’ report, which provides a detailed analysis of India’s energy landscape, efficiency trends, and sustainability progress.

Additionally, a set of Energy-Efficient Retrofit Manuals and Flyers was unveiled. These resources provide a structured approach to evaluating, planning, and implementing energy-efficient retrofits in existing commercial and residential buildings. These manuals are expected to serve as a vital resource for States/UTs, policymakers, and industry stakeholders in advancing energy efficiency initiatives.

Keynote Address and Strategic Vision

The Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shri Shripad Naik, delivered a keynote address, emphasizing that India, as the world’s third-largest energy consumer, must balance increasing energy demand with ambitious climate goals. He stated, “India has met its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) well ahead of schedule. Under India’s leadership, the G20 and COP28 have reinforced the urgency of accelerating energy efficiency at a global scale.”

Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, highlighted the significance of the G20 Summit in India in 2023, which underscored energy efficiency as the ‘first fuel’ and led to the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration (NDLD). This declaration includes a Voluntary Action Plan to double the rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030.

Energy Efficiency Goals and Global Commitments

To achieve this ambitious target, India’s Energy Intensity (EI) improvement rate, which is currently at 2.5% in 2024, must be increased to 4% by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

While the policies and technologies to achieve this goal are well-defined, greater clarity is required on:

Measuring energy intensity improvement

Attributing energy savings impact

Translating global commitments into actionable steps

A key discussion at the conference focused on rising cooling demand and the urgent need to promote energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions.

Participation and Thematic Sessions

The conference brought together government officials, industry leaders, financial institutions, multilateral agencies, civil society representatives, and international organizations. Knowledge partners included the International Energy Agency (IEA), Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All), CLASP, International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), as well as leading Indian think tanks such as TERI, CEEW, and AEEE.

The conference featured thematic sessions on:

Energy Efficiency in Buildings

Sustainable Appliances and Cooling

Industrial Energy Efficiency

Transport and Sustainable Mobility

Investment in Energy Efficiency

With participation from over 50 expert speakers and 250 delegates, the National Conference served as a pivotal platform for advancing discussions, fostering collaboration, and driving actionable solutions for India's energy efficiency and sustainable cooling goals.

The two-day conference concluded on February 22, 2025, setting the stage for accelerated efforts towards a more energy-efficient and sustainable future for India.