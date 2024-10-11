Elon Musk Unveils Ambitious Tesla Vision with Driverless Robotaxis
Elon Musk announced Tesla's plans for autonomous vehicles, including driverless robotaxis, and a new Cybercab prototype. While showcasing the future potential, some investors expressed concerns about tangible strategies and safety regulations. Tesla aims to rival Alphabet's Waymo but faces challenges in regulatory approvals and technology refinement.
Elon Musk unveiled his ambitious vision for Tesla at the Hollywood debut of its driverless robotaxis, which took place Thursday night. The highlight of the event was the sleek, silver Cybercab prototype set against the backdrop of Warner Bros movie studio.
Among the promises Musk made was that by next year, Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y would operate without driver supervision in California and Texas. Musk also revealed plans for a fully autonomous Cybercab by 2026, priced under $30,000, alongside a robovan that can transport up to 20 passengers, aimed at reshaping urban landscapes.
While the event showcased impressive technological advancements, it left some investors seeking more concrete strategies. Concerns about the readiness of Tesla's AI-driven vehicles compared to rivals like Waymo were raised, alongside questions on the regulatory challenges ahead. Nevertheless, some investors remain optimistic about Tesla's future in autonomous driving.
(With inputs from agencies.)
