Danish Crown's Radical Reorganization: 500 Jobs Cut Amid Crisis

Danish Crown, a prominent meat producer and exporter, announced its plan to cut approximately 500 white-collar jobs in a significant reorganization effort. This measure aims to reduce annual costs by about 500 million crowns, equivalent to $73.35 million.

CEO Niels Duedahl, who assumed leadership on September 1, described the company as being in the midst of a crisis, necessitating radical changes. He emphasized the need to align costs with earnings, stating, 'We are now adapting our organization and focusing 100% on our core business to ensure a better payment to the farmers who own Danish Crown.'

Earlier, the company declared the closure of a major slaughterhouse in Denmark, resulting in 1,200 job cuts, to free up 250 million crowns over three years. With pig numbers for slaughter dropping significantly since 2021, Danish Crown is streamlining to offer competitive prices to Danish farmers. Further actions to bolster core business focus were hinted at, though specifics remained undisclosed.

