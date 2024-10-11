Telegram and the Star Health Data Breach Dilemma

In the ongoing saga of data privacy, Telegram has taken swift action against bots disseminating sensitive information concerning Star Health and Allied Insurance Company. The action comes after Star Health served a legal notice to Telegram, alleging the platform hosted chatbots responsible for sharing leaked data.

Following the report, Telegram announced the immediate removal of the offending bots and stated that moderators are vigilant to prevent similar occurrences. A company statement emphasized Telegram's commitment to data privacy and its cooperation with investigations, underscoring that the dissemination of private information is strictly prohibited on its platform.

Telegram faced accusations of deflecting blame in a data breach incident involving the personal data of over 3.1 crore Star Health customers. The breach was linked to an alleged internal sale by a company official and was publicly exposed by a hacker named xenZen. As legal and forensic investigations progress, both companies are navigating complex issues of accountability.

