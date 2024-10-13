SpaceX Super Heavy Booster's Groundbreaking Landing
SpaceX successfully performed a unique engineering feat by landing its Super Heavy booster using giant metal arms. This catch-landing method is part of SpaceX's efforts to develop a fully reusable rocket, aiming to support missions to the Moon and Mars, despite past challenges and regulatory hurdles.
SpaceX marked another milestone on Sunday with its fifth Starship test flight achieving an engineering feat. The towering first stage 'Super Heavy' booster was successfully returned to its Texas launch pad using giant metal arms, signaling a significant step forward in the company's quest to develop a reusable rocket for interplanetary travel.
The Super Heavy booster, powered by three of its 33 Raptor engines, elegantly slowed its descent back to the launch site, aligning with the launch tower. Fitted with two large metal arms, the tower caught the descending booster, anchoring it firmly in place through its grid fins that guided its path.
Elon Musk's brainchild, the SpaceX Starship, is designed to carry more payload into orbit and potentially human voyages to the Moon and Mars. This accomplishment comes after several test failures but meets regulatory compliance following a recent green light from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, amidst tensions over launch frequencies and associated penalties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpaceX
- Starship
- Super Heavy
- rocket
- Elon Musk
- reusable
- landing
- NASA
- test flight
- moon
ALSO READ
Investors Eye Crucial U.S. Job Data Amid Soft Landing Hopes
Trump Discusses Starlink with Elon Musk for Hurricane Relief
Elon Musk's Secret Funding Boosts Conservative Group's Revenue
Indian Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Bihar
IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing during Flood Relief in Bihar