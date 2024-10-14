5G Network Adoption: Users Report Boost in Connectivity

More than half of those who transitioned to the 5G network report experiencing fewer call drops and improved data speed, according to a report released Monday by LocalCircles. The data, collected from an online survey, highlighted that 53% of smartphone users noticed enhanced call connectivity after switching from 3G and 4G.

The survey, however, indicated that 30% of respondents did not see any improvement in call drop rates. Additionally, 9% reported a slight deterioration, and 5% mentioned the call drop issue had 'significantly deteriorated' since switching to 5G. The survey gathered responses from over 47,000 consumers in 361 districts.

Conducted between August 5 and October 10, 2024, the survey found that 60% of users who shifted to 5G confirmed experiencing faster data connections, showcasing an increase from 49% in a 2023 survey. This improvement highlights the growing advantage of the 5G network over its predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)