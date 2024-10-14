Left Menu

5G Network Adoption: Users Report Boost in Connectivity

An online survey by LocalCircles reveals that over half of 5G adopters experience fewer call drops and faster data speeds. Conducted in 361 districts with 47,000 responses, the study shows significant improvements in connectivity after transitioning from older network technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than half of those who transitioned to the 5G network report experiencing fewer call drops and improved data speed, according to a report released Monday by LocalCircles. The data, collected from an online survey, highlighted that 53% of smartphone users noticed enhanced call connectivity after switching from 3G and 4G.

The survey, however, indicated that 30% of respondents did not see any improvement in call drop rates. Additionally, 9% reported a slight deterioration, and 5% mentioned the call drop issue had 'significantly deteriorated' since switching to 5G. The survey gathered responses from over 47,000 consumers in 361 districts.

Conducted between August 5 and October 10, 2024, the survey found that 60% of users who shifted to 5G confirmed experiencing faster data connections, showcasing an increase from 49% in a 2023 survey. This improvement highlights the growing advantage of the 5G network over its predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

