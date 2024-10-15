Left Menu

Goldman Sachs' Stellar Bounce Back: A Profitable Third Quarter

Goldman Sachs exceeded profit expectations in Q3, driven by strong bond sales and mergers, and buoyed by robust economic confidence. Despite a dip in trading revenue and a $397 million provision for credit losses, the bank's overall profits surged by 45%, showcasing the resilience of its investment banking sector.

Updated: 15-10-2024 20:50 IST
Goldman Sachs defied expectations with an impressive third-quarter profit performance, largely spurred by a resurgence in bond sales, stock offerings, and mergers. The financial powerhouse's shares rose more than 3% as it matched the successes of rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, capitalizing on improved client economic confidence.

CEO David Solomon highlighted significant demand from clients, noting an uptick in the bank's deal backlog propelled by its advisory services. An interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve has further boosted corporate transaction activities, contributing to a lucrative environment for investment banking.

Despite a downturn in fixed income trading, Goldman Sachs reported a 45% increase in profits, achieving $2.99 billion in total profit. However, it faced a notable provision for credit losses and strategic shifts, such as its exit from a credit card deal with General Motors. The future of its Apple partnership remains uncertain.

