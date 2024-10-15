Intel and AMD Unite to Ensure Universal Software Compatibility

In a strategic move against the growing influence of Arm Holdings, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have teamed up to ensure software compatibility across their x86 technology-based chips. This collaboration aims to address the fractured ecosystem that has often required specific software adjustments for each company's products.

The x86 computing architecture, a hallmark of Intel technology for four decades and licensed to AMD, has seen its market share wane as Arm's architecture gains traction among prominent companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Amazon, and Microsoft. Arm's ascent is partly due to its contractual agreements mandating universal software functionality across all Arm chips.

To combat this, Intel and AMD have announced the formation of an 'advisory group' with industry giants like Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Lenovo Group, and Oracle joining as founding members. This initiative is poised to guide future enhancements and preserve x86's technological legacy, as highlighted by AMD's CEO, Lisa Su.

