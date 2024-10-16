Left Menu

Unveiling the Mysteries of Space: A Global Journey

Recent advancements in science highlight notable developments: China's underground lab will explore neutrinos, an ancient reptile fossil in Brazil provides insight on dinosaurs, Italy's Vega-C rocket prepares for launch, China showcases lunar samples, while India and NASA focus on expanding space exploration capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:26 IST
In China's southern Guangdong province, a significant experiment is underway at the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO). The $300 million project aims to shed light on subatomic particles known as neutrinos. This facility, located 700 meters underground, will soon initiate data collection to address mysteries in particle physics.

In Brazil, scientists have unveiled the Gondwanax paraisensis, a fossilized reptile species believed to be one of the ancestors of dinosaurs. This ancient creature, roughly the size of a small dog, is 237 million years old and adds crucial insight into the prehistoric era preceding dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, Europe's space landscape is bustling with developments. Italy's Vega-C rocket, which experienced a setback in 2022, is scheduled to return to space on December 3. Concurrently, China has exhibited lunar samples at a space summit, while India's strategic space plan focuses on harnessing small satellite data to compete globally. NASA has also launched Europa Clipper to investigate life-supporting conditions on Jupiter's moon.

