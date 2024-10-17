Left Menu

Airtel’s AI Shields Against Spam Surge in Gujarat

Bharti Airtel announces its AI-driven spam detection system in Gujarat, alerting users to 79 million spam calls and 4 million spam SMS in just 20 days. The service, automatically available to 11.9 million subscribers, detects and notifies users of 'Suspected Spam' to combat scams and harmful communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards safeguarding its users against digital threats, Bharti Airtel has identified an alarming 79 million potential spam calls and 4 million spam SMS in Gujarat over the past 20 days. This effort is part of its new AI-powered spam detection system.

The innovative system operates by notifying users when a suspected spam call or SMS is detected, labeling calls as 'Suspected Spam' and indicating the same for SMS. The initiative targets Airtel's entire customer base of 11.9 million in Gujarat, providing free access without requiring additional apps or registration.

Soumendra Sahu, CEO of Airtel's Gujarat region, elaborates that the system's efficiency lies in its proprietary algorithm developed by Airtel's data scientists. It analyzes call and messaging patterns in real-time, comparing them with known spam indicators to alert users and provide protection against malicious links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

