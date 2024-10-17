Airtel’s AI Shields Against Spam Surge in Gujarat

In a significant step towards safeguarding its users against digital threats, Bharti Airtel has identified an alarming 79 million potential spam calls and 4 million spam SMS in Gujarat over the past 20 days. This effort is part of its new AI-powered spam detection system.

The innovative system operates by notifying users when a suspected spam call or SMS is detected, labeling calls as 'Suspected Spam' and indicating the same for SMS. The initiative targets Airtel's entire customer base of 11.9 million in Gujarat, providing free access without requiring additional apps or registration.

Soumendra Sahu, CEO of Airtel's Gujarat region, elaborates that the system's efficiency lies in its proprietary algorithm developed by Airtel's data scientists. It analyzes call and messaging patterns in real-time, comparing them with known spam indicators to alert users and provide protection against malicious links.

(With inputs from agencies.)