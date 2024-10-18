Left Menu

Freudenberg Expands in India with State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facilities

Freudenberg Group has inaugurated two advanced manufacturing plants in Morinda, India, marking its largest investment in the country. The new facilities aim to boost production efficiency, support the 'Make in India' initiative, and generate local job opportunities. Sustainability and innovation are key focuses of the expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morinda | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:13 IST
German technology conglomerate, Freudenberg Group, has opened two cutting-edge manufacturing facilities in Morinda, India, spanning a 40,700 sq. m. area. Operated by Freudenberg-NOK India Pvt. Ltd. and Vibracoustic India, these plants consolidate operations from Basma and Mohali, enhancing production efficiency for both domestic and international markets.

With an investment exceeding €42 million, Freudenberg's new site represents its largest financial commitment in India to date. The facilities aim to support the 'Make in India' initiative, focusing on key sectors like automotive and industrial manufacturing, while using modernized equipment to stay competitive.

Sustainability is central to the operations in Morinda. The plants incorporate energy-efficient machinery and eco-friendly practices, including photovoltaic cells and water-recharging stations, to minimize environmental impact. This expansion is set to create 200 new jobs, bolstering the local workforce by 20% and serving as a global engineering hub. Freudenberg's dedication to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability underpins its 175-year legacy of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

