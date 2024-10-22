Anthropic's Leap: AI Models Revolutionize Automation

Anthropic, a notable AI startup supported by tech giants Alphabet and Amazon, announced the release of two updated artificial intelligence models on Tuesday. The highlight is a new feature enabling AI to autonomously perform complex computer tasks, reducing the need for user input.

Jared Kaplan, the Chief Science Officer of Anthropic, outlined the feature's potential to automate intricate procedures by directing 'mouse movements, clicks, and typing.' This development is a significant step towards AI agents that operate with minimal human intervention, expanding beyond traditional chatbot capabilities.

Anthropic's demonstration included tasks like coding a website and planning an event using various applications. The updated models, Sonnet and Haiku, offer affordable options for developers, with the most sophisticated model Opus set for future updates. The company seeks feedback from business clients to refine further developments.

