A New Front in the U.S.-China Tech War

The U.S.-China tech conflict is poised to escalate, regardless of whether Republican Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris claims victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Each candidate has strategies to impede Chinese technological progress into the U.S. realm.

While Harris aims for a focused and coordinated approach to limit Chinese access to advanced technology, Trump advocates for a more rigid application of tariffs and export controls. Key areas of concern include halting less advanced Chinese chips and AI technologies.

Experts anticipate further measures from either administration to protect U.S. interests, with notably differing methodologies. Harris, similar to the Biden administration, may engage more with allies, whereas Trump may prefer swift, unilateral action to mitigate Chinese influence in tech.

(With inputs from agencies.)