Left Menu

A New Front in the U.S.-China Tech War

The U.S.-China tech war is set to intensify regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. Both candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, have plans to restrict Chinese tech advancements. While Harris favors a targeted approach, Trump is likely to adopt broader measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:57 IST
A New Front in the U.S.-China Tech War

The U.S.-China tech conflict is poised to escalate, regardless of whether Republican Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris claims victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Each candidate has strategies to impede Chinese technological progress into the U.S. realm.

While Harris aims for a focused and coordinated approach to limit Chinese access to advanced technology, Trump advocates for a more rigid application of tariffs and export controls. Key areas of concern include halting less advanced Chinese chips and AI technologies.

Experts anticipate further measures from either administration to protect U.S. interests, with notably differing methodologies. Harris, similar to the Biden administration, may engage more with allies, whereas Trump may prefer swift, unilateral action to mitigate Chinese influence in tech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024