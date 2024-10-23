A New Front in the U.S.-China Tech War
The U.S.-China tech war is set to intensify regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. Both candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, have plans to restrict Chinese tech advancements. While Harris favors a targeted approach, Trump is likely to adopt broader measures.
The U.S.-China tech conflict is poised to escalate, regardless of whether Republican Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris claims victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Each candidate has strategies to impede Chinese technological progress into the U.S. realm.
While Harris aims for a focused and coordinated approach to limit Chinese access to advanced technology, Trump advocates for a more rigid application of tariffs and export controls. Key areas of concern include halting less advanced Chinese chips and AI technologies.
Experts anticipate further measures from either administration to protect U.S. interests, with notably differing methodologies. Harris, similar to the Biden administration, may engage more with allies, whereas Trump may prefer swift, unilateral action to mitigate Chinese influence in tech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Weighs New Tariffs to Protect Domestic Industries
China Implements Temporary Tariffs on EU Brandy
China imposes provisional tariffs of 30.6-39 per cent on European brandy after EU approves tariffs on Chinese electric cars, reports AP.
China Strikes Back with Brandy Tariffs on EU Imports
China's Tariffs on European Brandy: A Looming Crisis for French Exports