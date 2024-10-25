India's Digital Public Infrastructure: Catalyzing Global Socio-Economic Transformation

India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has become a focal point in global discussions about inclusive and scalable technological solutions. Experts believe that India's DPI blueprint can be instrumental for other countries aiming to leverage technology for societal benefit.

A DPI roundtable organized by Primus Partners and iSPIRT brought together senior bureaucrats, diplomats, and industry leaders to discuss India's leadership in this arena. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant emphasized India's rapid progress in becoming a global leader in DPI, achieving in nine years what was expected to take fifty.

The roundtable also explored DPI's impact on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with insights into India's use of the India Stack to promote financial inclusion. The DPI framework was showcased as a tool for socio-economic transformation, especially in the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)