India's Digital Public Infrastructure: Catalyzing Global Socio-Economic Transformation

India's Digital Public Infrastructure is gaining global attention for its role in promoting inclusive development. Experts at a Primus Partners roundtable highlighted India's leadership in using technology to advance Sustainable Development Goals, enhance financial inclusion, and position itself as a voice for the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has become a focal point in global discussions about inclusive and scalable technological solutions. Experts believe that India's DPI blueprint can be instrumental for other countries aiming to leverage technology for societal benefit.

A DPI roundtable organized by Primus Partners and iSPIRT brought together senior bureaucrats, diplomats, and industry leaders to discuss India's leadership in this arena. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant emphasized India's rapid progress in becoming a global leader in DPI, achieving in nine years what was expected to take fifty.

The roundtable also explored DPI's impact on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with insights into India's use of the India Stack to promote financial inclusion. The DPI framework was showcased as a tool for socio-economic transformation, especially in the Global South.

