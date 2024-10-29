Brazil Fights Back: Social Media Giants Face Lawsuits Over Minors' Safety

In a significant move, Brazil's Collective Defense Institute has initiated legal proceedings against social media giants TikTok, Kwai, and Meta Platforms. The lawsuits demand 3 billion reais, citing failure to implement mechanisms that protect minors from indiscriminate use.

The issue of social media regulation has escalated in Brazil, particularly following a high-profile clash involving Elon Musk and a Supreme Court justice. Authorities are now cracking down on companies to ensure data protection and issue warnings, especially concerning the mental health risks for young users.

Meta Platforms responded by emphasizing their commitment to youth safety, highlighting a decade-long effort to develop appropriate tools and features. Kwai expressed its dedication to user safety, while TikTok awaits formal notice of the case. The outcome of these lawsuits could reshape social media practices in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)