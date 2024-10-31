Left Menu

Google Maps Revolutionizes Navigation with AI-Powered Features

Google Maps is undergoing a major transformation by integrating AI technology, enhancing its capability beyond navigation to become an entertainment guide. With new features like conversational interactions and detailed imagery, users will experience improved navigation and exploration while developers gain access to powerful language models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paloalto | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:11 IST
Google Maps Revolutionizes Navigation with AI-Powered Features
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google Maps is embarking on a new journey with artificial intelligence at the helm. Announced on Thursday, the digital maps service, launched nearly two decades ago, is set to incorporate revolutionary AI technology from Google's search engine into its platform. The change underscores Google's commitment to expanding into new technological frontiers.

For the first time, Google Maps has crossed the landmark of 2 billion monthly users worldwide, reflecting its significance in daily commutes and exploration. The addition of Google's AI-powered Gemini technology, initially rolling out in the US, will transform maps into interactive entertainment guides, offering recommendations for local restaurants and attractions while providing enhanced details on parking and walking directions.

The latest enhancements, showcased in Palo Alto, California, aim to improve user navigation with more detailed imagery and offer a conversational route for developers using AI models. These changes reflect Google's determination to mitigate AI's potential for misinformation, or 'hallucinations,' a commitment bolstered by their experiences since the technology's rollout began in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024