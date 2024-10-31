Google Maps Revolutionizes Navigation with AI-Powered Features

Google Maps is embarking on a new journey with artificial intelligence at the helm. Announced on Thursday, the digital maps service, launched nearly two decades ago, is set to incorporate revolutionary AI technology from Google's search engine into its platform. The change underscores Google's commitment to expanding into new technological frontiers.

For the first time, Google Maps has crossed the landmark of 2 billion monthly users worldwide, reflecting its significance in daily commutes and exploration. The addition of Google's AI-powered Gemini technology, initially rolling out in the US, will transform maps into interactive entertainment guides, offering recommendations for local restaurants and attractions while providing enhanced details on parking and walking directions.

The latest enhancements, showcased in Palo Alto, California, aim to improve user navigation with more detailed imagery and offer a conversational route for developers using AI models. These changes reflect Google's determination to mitigate AI's potential for misinformation, or 'hallucinations,' a commitment bolstered by their experiences since the technology's rollout began in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)