Left Menu

COP16: A Global Financial Plan for Genetic Data Use

During the U.N. COP16 talks in Colombia, nearly 200 countries agreed on how firms in industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics should compensate for using genetic data in R&D. The initiative aims to support nature conservation and Indigenous communities, generating significant funds directed at preserving biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 20:30 IST
COP16: A Global Financial Plan for Genetic Data Use

In a landmark move at the U.N. COP16 talks held in Colombia, nearly 200 countries have reached a consensus on financial mechanisms regarding the use of genetic information by companies in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and biotechnology sectors. The agreement seeks to channel funds generated towards conserving global biodiversity.

The deal, stemming from the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, plans to direct half of the proceeds to Indigenous and local communities. By leveraging genetic data present in products like nutrient-rich rice and specially treated denim, conservation efforts are anticipated to receive a significant boost.

After intense negotiations, especially between India and Switzerland, the accord establishes a Cali fund. This fund mandates qualifying companies to contribute financially based on their revenue or profits, marking a pivotal step towards holding corporations accountable for their ecological impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024