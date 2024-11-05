CynLr Secures $10M Funding to Revolutionize Global Robotics

Bengaluru's dynamic robotics startup, CynLr, has announced a significant financial milestone, securing $10 million in a fresh Series A funding round. This influx of capital was led by prominent investors Pavestone and Athera Venture Partners, increasing CynLr's total investment to a substantial $15.2 million.

Notably, existing backers such as Speciale Invest and Infoedge (Redstart) also contributed to this round, reflecting continued confidence in CynLr's potential. The company plans to leverage this funding to expand its workforce, doubling from its current 60-member team to a 120-member global presence. New hires will strengthen its research, software development, business operations, marketing, and sales teams across India, the US, and Switzerland.

Founder Gokul NA revealed ambitions to enhance hardware reliability and user experience, reduce costs, and significantly boost manufacturing capabilities. With a current supply chain spanning 14 countries, CynLr aims to deploy one robot daily, setting sights on achieving $22 million in revenue by 2027.

