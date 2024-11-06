Amazon's Controversial Office Mandate Sparks Employee Outcry

Amazon has ignited controversy with its decision to require employees to work from the office five days a week starting next year. CEO Andy Jassy addressed concerns during an all-hands meeting, denying rumors that the plan aims to induce attrition or satisfy municipal agreements.

Some employees feared the mandate was a covert layoff tactic. Jassy refuted these theories, emphasizing the change as a cultural endeavor. Meanwhile, Amazon faces backlash as over 500 employees signed a letter to AWS CEO Matt Garman, demanding policy reconsideration due to potential negative impacts on employees.

The tech giant's return-to-office policy includes commuter benefits and subsidized parking to ease the transition. Jassy reassured workers of efforts to manage the adjustment process collaboratively, amidst the company's reported record net income of $15.3 billion for Q3.

(With inputs from agencies.)