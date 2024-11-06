SAP to Amp Up Investment and Hiring in India
SAP plans to increase investments and hiring in India, as the nation rises in prominence among the company's global markets. With rapid growth expected, a substantial share of SAP's R&D will be funneled into India. The company's largest lab is already situated in the country.
SAP has announced plans for significant investment and recruitment in India, highlighting the country's rising importance in its global market strategy. CEO Christian Klein made this statement during a high-profile visit to Bengaluru, joined by SAP's supervisory and executive boards.
India, currently among the top 10 markets for the German software giant, is experiencing faster growth compared to some of SAP's other leading markets. As India's market position strengthens, SAP intends to allocate a larger portion of its R&D and operational investments there, though no specific figures were disclosed.
Discussing SAP's global footprint, Klein emphasized India's strategic importance, pointing out that it houses the company's largest lab. The firm will also expand its workforce in the Indian facility more than in any other location.
