Left Menu

SAP to Amp Up Investment and Hiring in India

SAP plans to increase investments and hiring in India, as the nation rises in prominence among the company's global markets. With rapid growth expected, a substantial share of SAP's R&D will be funneled into India. The company's largest lab is already situated in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:34 IST
SAP to Amp Up Investment and Hiring in India
Representative Image Image Credit:

SAP has announced plans for significant investment and recruitment in India, highlighting the country's rising importance in its global market strategy. CEO Christian Klein made this statement during a high-profile visit to Bengaluru, joined by SAP's supervisory and executive boards.

India, currently among the top 10 markets for the German software giant, is experiencing faster growth compared to some of SAP's other leading markets. As India's market position strengthens, SAP intends to allocate a larger portion of its R&D and operational investments there, though no specific figures were disclosed.

Discussing SAP's global footprint, Klein emphasized India's strategic importance, pointing out that it houses the company's largest lab. The firm will also expand its workforce in the Indian facility more than in any other location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024