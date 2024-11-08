Debate Over Satellite Spectrum Heats Up in India

In a developing controversy, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has once again called upon the nation's telecom regulator to reconsider the auction approach for satellite spectrum allocation.

Ambani's Reliance argues that India's recent decision to assign the spectrum on a first-come-first-serve basis benefits rival firms like Bharti unduly.

This discussion unfolded during a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) open house that included notable attendees such as representatives from Elon Musk's Starlink and telecom giant Airtel.

