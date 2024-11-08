Left Menu

Debate Over Satellite Spectrum Heats Up in India

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance has challenged India's plan to allocate satellite spectrum administratively, calling it flawed and discriminatory. The debate occurred at a TRAI open house, attended by major players including Elon Musk's Starlink. Allocation decisions could benefit some companies over others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:29 IST
Mukesh Ambani

In a developing controversy, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has once again called upon the nation's telecom regulator to reconsider the auction approach for satellite spectrum allocation.

Ambani's Reliance argues that India's recent decision to assign the spectrum on a first-come-first-serve basis benefits rival firms like Bharti unduly.

This discussion unfolded during a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) open house that included notable attendees such as representatives from Elon Musk's Starlink and telecom giant Airtel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

