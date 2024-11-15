Left Menu

Reliance Challenges Starlink's Satellite Dominance in India

Reliance, led by Mukesh Ambani, urges India's telecom regulator to review Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper's satellite reach before spectrum allocation, fearing local market impact. Ambani advocates auction over administrative allocation, in contrast to global trends. The decision is pending, with feedback under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:11 IST
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance has approached India's telecom regulators, urging a thorough review of the potential market reach that competitors Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper might achieve before any satellite spectrum is allocated. Concerns are rising about how such entrants will impact local telecom players.

In a letter made available to policymakers, but not the public, Ambani's Reliance argued for an auction-based spectrum distribution. Ambani's stance conflicts with the administrative method favored by some global trends and Musk. Reliance emphasizes their significant $23 billion investment into spectrum purchases in India.

With the government still evaluating stakeholder feedback, decisions are expected by the year's close. In the broader context, aggressive pricing strategies by Starlink are causing ripples in various markets including Kenya, signaling a potential shake-up in Indian telecom dynamics.

