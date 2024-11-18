Meesho's Battle Against Fraud: Unveiling the E-Commerce Giant's Defense Strategies

In a concerted effort to safeguard its platform, Meesho, a SoftBank-backed e-commerce giant, has tackled over 2.2 crore suspicious transactions over the past year, as revealed in its annual Trust Assurance Report.

Utilizing pioneering analytical models and data science, Meesho has prevented thousands of bot orders and blocked numerous scam attempts, reflecting its robust approach to fraud detection.

The company also filed 12 legal cases, including three FIRs related to lottery scams and partnered with threat intelligence platforms to dismantle fake social media accounts and websites using its brand deceptively.

(With inputs from agencies.)