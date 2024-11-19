India's GSAT-N2 Satellite Launched via SpaceX

India's latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2, was launched from Cape Canaveral by SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk. This launch was necessary due to the satellite's 4.7-tonne weight, surpassing ISRO's current launch capabilities, according to top Indian space officials.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, confirmed that the satellite is now under the control of ISRO's Master Control Facility. The GSAT-N2 is designed to boost broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region using its advanced Ka-band capabilities.

The satellite's structure features a Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer-based design and includes state-of-the-art parabolic reflectors. This mission marks India's continued efforts to enhance its space technology and infrastructure, accommodating the demand for high-bandwidth communication services.

