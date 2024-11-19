Left Menu

India's GSAT-N2 Satellite Launched via SpaceX

India's GSAT-N2 communication satellite, weighing 4.7 tonnes, was successfully launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral. Due to ISRO's current weight limitations, NewSpace India Limited opted for a foreign launch. The satellite will improve broadband and in-flight connectivity across India, using advanced Ka-band technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:48 IST
India's GSAT-N2 Satellite Launched via SpaceX
India's latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2, was launched from Cape Canaveral by SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk. This launch was necessary due to the satellite's 4.7-tonne weight, surpassing ISRO's current launch capabilities, according to top Indian space officials.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, confirmed that the satellite is now under the control of ISRO's Master Control Facility. The GSAT-N2 is designed to boost broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region using its advanced Ka-band capabilities.

The satellite's structure features a Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer-based design and includes state-of-the-art parabolic reflectors. This mission marks India's continued efforts to enhance its space technology and infrastructure, accommodating the demand for high-bandwidth communication services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

