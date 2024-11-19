Left Menu

Lava's AGNI 3 Ignites Indian Smartphone Market with 200% Launch Growth

Lava International Limited's AGNI 3 smartphone achieved a 200% growth during its launch week, showcasing innovative features and a strategic marketing campaign. The device, targeting the tech-savvy Indian audience, offers a dual AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, reinforcing Lava's strength in the competitive sub-30k smartphone segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lava International Limited, the prominent Indian smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled the exceptional launch success of their latest flagship, the AGNI 3. During its debut week, the AGNI 3 recorded a 200% growth, significantly surpassing the previous model, the AGNI 2, with a remarkable threefold increase in sales volume.

This accomplishment underscores Lava's dedication to innovation and quality, bolstering its competitive edge in the sub-30k segment of the Indian smartphone market. Central to this success was a robust promotional campaign deployed on September 24th, leveraging a 360-degree marketing approach. This included impactful print advertisements, digital media presence, strategic airport branding, and effective influencer partnerships.

The AGNI 3 features cutting-edge specifications designed for the tech-savvy generation. Highlights include a dual AMOLED display setup, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, and an impressive camera array. This, combined with strategic promotions, resulted in unprecedented engagement levels, amassing over 1.5 million searches and millions of ad impressions and video views.

