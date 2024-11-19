Trump's Cosmic Ties: A Stellar Friendship with Musk

President-elect Donald Trump is set to visit Texas for an upcoming SpaceX rocket launch, marking a notable show of support for SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced temporary flight restrictions indicative of VIP presence, reinforcing expectations of Trump's attendance. This comes amid relaxed restrictions at Trump's Florida estate.

Elon Musk, acclaimed for his leadership of Tesla and SpaceX, has emerged as a trusted adviser to Trump, sparking significant interest in SpaceX's Mars ambitions and NASA's Artemis lunar program.

(With inputs from agencies.)