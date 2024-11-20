SpaceX's Starship Test Flight: A Step Towards Mars

Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully executed its sixth Starship test flight on Tuesday, marking another milestone in space exploration. The launch took place at SpaceX's extensive rocket site in Boca Chica, Texas, with President-elect Donald Trump attending the event in person.

The towering rocket, approximately 400 feet in height, is integral to SpaceX's ambitious plans to transport astronauts to the moon and facilitate crewed missions to Mars. The rocket system blasted off at 4 p.m. Central Time and aims to set the stage for future extraterrestrial voyages.

The launch's first stage, known as Super Heavy, is engineered for an innovative landing approach, as it is expected to be caught by mechanical arms on the launch tower. Meanwhile, the Starship is set to orbit Earth before its scheduled splashdown in the Indian Ocean about 90 minutes post-launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)