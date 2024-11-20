SpaceX's Starship Test Flight: A Step Towards Mars
SpaceX conducted its sixth Starship test flight from Texas, showcasing upgrades while President-elect Donald Trump observed. The 400-foot rocket aims to explore beyond Earth, targeting moon landings and Mars missions. The Super Heavy booster is designed to land back on the launch tower's arms after lift-off.
Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully executed its sixth Starship test flight on Tuesday, marking another milestone in space exploration. The launch took place at SpaceX's extensive rocket site in Boca Chica, Texas, with President-elect Donald Trump attending the event in person.
The towering rocket, approximately 400 feet in height, is integral to SpaceX's ambitious plans to transport astronauts to the moon and facilitate crewed missions to Mars. The rocket system blasted off at 4 p.m. Central Time and aims to set the stage for future extraterrestrial voyages.
The launch's first stage, known as Super Heavy, is engineered for an innovative landing approach, as it is expected to be caught by mechanical arms on the launch tower. Meanwhile, the Starship is set to orbit Earth before its scheduled splashdown in the Indian Ocean about 90 minutes post-launch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpaceX
- Starship
- test flight
- Elon Musk
- Mars
- moon
- Splashdown
- Super Heavy
- rocket
- Texas
ALSO READ
Remembering Quincy Jones: The Maestro Who Took Music to the Moon
Thailand Tops Indian Honeymoon Destinations
Ball Controversy Mars India A vs. Australia A Clash
ADB Approves $19.7M Project to Improve Marshall Islands’ Women and Youth Skills
Mars Ambitions: Musk and Trump Eye Red Planet Under New Administration