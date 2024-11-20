Left Menu

Nokia Secures Multi-Billion Deal with Bharti Airtel for 4G and 5G Expansion

Finnish telecom company Nokia has signed a multi-year, multi-billion dollar contract with Bharti Airtel to provide 4G and 5G infrastructure across India. The agreement aims to enhance Airtel's network capabilities, improve energy efficiency, and support eco-friendly practices through Nokia's cutting-edge technology, including its 5G AirScale portfolio.

Updated: 20-11-2024 16:12 IST
In a significant development in the telecommunications sector, Finnish company Nokia has secured a major contract with Indian giant Bharti Airtel. The agreement, which spans multiple years and is valued in the billions, involves the deployment of 4G and 5G infrastructure across crucial Indian cities and states. Announced on Wednesday, the deal underscores Nokia's expanding footprint in India.

The contract stipulates that Nokia will implement equipment from its acclaimed 5G AirScale portfolio. This includes cutting-edge technologies like base stations, baseband units, and the latest Massive MIMO radios, boasting the energy-efficient 'ReefShark System-on-Chip' technology. This deployment is designed to enhance Airtel's network, future-proofing it with superior 5G capacity and coverage.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD of Bharti Airtel, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, highlighting the environmental benefits of this technologically advanced network. Meanwhile, Nokia President and CEO, Pekka Lundmark, reaffirmed the strong collaboration between the two companies, which now extends further with the Greener 5G initiative aimed at enhancing network energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

