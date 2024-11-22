Google's Monopoly Under Fire: DOJ Proposes Major Changes

The Department of Justice has taken a historic step against Google's monopoly in the online search market. Prosecutors have outlined a series of radical measures, including selling its Chrome browser and Android system, to foster competition. The landmark case in Washington could redefine how users access information.

The proposed remedies target Google's exclusive agreements that favor its search engine, demanding an end to practices where Google pays billions to dominate default positions on devices. A court-appointed committee could see these measures implemented for a decade, ensuring competition and addressing what the DOJ calls an illegal monopoly.

Google responded critically, with Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker labeling the plans as an overreach that risks harming various American stakeholders. Amidst a substantial drop in Google's shares, the future course of this case remains uncertain with potential interventions from the upcoming administration.

