Left Menu

Google's Monopoly Under Fire: DOJ Proposes Major Changes

The Department of Justice has proposed significant measures against Google to end its online search monopoly, including selling Chrome and Android, sharing data, and altering exclusive agreements. The proposals, if accepted, could reshape the search industry. Google criticized these steps as government overreach, whereas rivals see them as crucial for competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:47 IST
Google's Monopoly Under Fire: DOJ Proposes Major Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Justice has taken a historic step against Google's monopoly in the online search market. Prosecutors have outlined a series of radical measures, including selling its Chrome browser and Android system, to foster competition. The landmark case in Washington could redefine how users access information.

The proposed remedies target Google's exclusive agreements that favor its search engine, demanding an end to practices where Google pays billions to dominate default positions on devices. A court-appointed committee could see these measures implemented for a decade, ensuring competition and addressing what the DOJ calls an illegal monopoly.

Google responded critically, with Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker labeling the plans as an overreach that risks harming various American stakeholders. Amidst a substantial drop in Google's shares, the future course of this case remains uncertain with potential interventions from the upcoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024